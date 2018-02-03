Japan keen to increase to increase people-to-people relation

with Assam : Ambassador Guwahati, Feb 3 (PTI) Japan has eased its travel advisory to citizens wishing to visit the north east region in view of the the stable security situation in Assam for the past two years and signalling its seriousness to increase the people-to-people relations with the state, Ambassador of Japan to India Kenji Hiramatsu said here today. ?Japan has recently decided to ease the travel advisory for its citizens who plan to visit Assam. Assam has been brought to the same security level as New Delhi, which is the lowest alert on travel advisory,? Hiramatsu said at the Country Session on Japan on the first day of the two-day Global Investors? Summit ?Advantage Assam. "This shows that Japan is serious on increasing people-to-people relations with Assam. Also, the stability in the security scene has led to lowering the travel advisory", he said. Stating that Japan has old ties with Assam as well as the other north eastern states, the Japanese ambassador said Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has held several rounds of talks with him to strengthen these ties. "Japan wants to expand the special ties with the Northeast and Assam. The key sectors which could witness further tie-ups in the future include manufacturing, smart city models and exchanges in educational, cultural and sports arenas", he said. The session on Japan had presentations by various agencies and companies of that country who are keen to invest in Assam or are already working here. PTI ESB DG TR KK KK