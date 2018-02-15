Japan ready to help India in addressing air pollution: Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Environment minister Harsh Vardhan today met Japanese Ambassador to India Kenji Hiramatsu during which the envoy expressed his countrys readiness to help India in addressing the issue of air pollution.

During the meeting, Vardhan also shared information about future events including the Regional 3R forum of Asia and Pacific to be held in Indore in April and science and technology in society forum India-Japan Workshop in Delhi on February 28.

"Shared with Amb. Hiramatsu about #CleanAirForDelhi campaign. He said, Japan was facing same problem in 60s & 70s. Japan shared a paper on its #BlueSkyInitiative to control air pollution and expressed readiness to cooperate with India to address this problem under the Initiative," he tweeted.

Vardhan also met Fijis Attorney-General and Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and discussed various issues related to climate change issues while acknowledging that the issue was a global threat and needed urgent action.

"We had an engaging discussion on #ClimateChange issues. Both acknowledged, #ClimateChange is a global threat and the need for urgent pre-2020 #ClimateAction. @FijiAG," he tweeted.

Vardhan said, during his meeting with Sayed-Khaiyum, he thanked the presidency of Fiji for its efforts in bringing all parties together during COP23 and ensuring Common But Differentiated Responsibilities (CBDR). PTI TDS ASK