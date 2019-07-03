Japanese firm Nemoto Kyorindo plans to invest in Punjab

Chandigarh, Jul 3 (PTI) A Japanese medical equipment maker Nemoto Kyorindo Wednesday announced its plans to set up a facility in Punjab. With the company evincing interest in the development of Rajpura as an industrial hub on the lines of Neemrana in Rajasthan, the Punjab government assured its full support to the company, an official spokesman of the government said in a release here.The Japanese firm is one of the world's leading producers of surgical tables, contrast agent injectors, and specialises in the field of medical image scanning. Briefing Chief Minister Amarinder Singh here, company's Chief Executive Officer Kingo Shichinohe said Nemoto has earmarked several sites across Punjab for investment in a phased manner.Amarinder said his government would facilitate all clearances through the single-window 'Invest Punjab' facility to ensure fast-track implementation of the company's projects. His government is committed to promoting industrial development in the state, asserted Amarinder adding that his government had already taken various proactive initiatives, including power at Rs 5 per unit and an attractive incentive policy for the industry.The state had all the requisite resources for industrial development, said Amarinder, urging Nemoto to inspire other Japanese companies to also come and invest in Punjab. PTI CHS MKJ