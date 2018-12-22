Japanese ship's visit to Kochi enhanced friendship between two navies: Navy

/R New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) The three-day visit of a Japanese naval ship to Kochi has enhanced the interoperability and friendship between the two navies, the Indian Navy said Saturday. The JMSDF (Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force) Samidare, commanded by Commander Gen. Kawai, is on a visit to the Kochi port from December 20-22. "India's bilateral relations with Japan are rooted in historical, social and cultural interactions and extensive people-to-people contact. The current visit of (the) Japanese ship enhances the interoperability and friendship between the two navies," the Indian Navy said in a statement. Various activities were conducted during the ship's stay, such as the visit of Indian Navy specialists on board Samidare and professional interaction between the two navies, the statement said. The ship's crew members were also given a guided tour of certain professional schools and the Naval Maritime Museum to familiarise them with the Indian Navy's method of imparting training to its personnel and preserving its navalheritage, it said. The ship is scheduled to depart for Bahrain on Saturday and will be participating in an anti-piracy mission in the Gulf of Aden, it added. PTI KNDHMB