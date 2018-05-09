Japans clothing brand UNIQLO to enter India next year

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Japanese apparel retailer UNIQLO will foray in India next year with the first store in the national capital, a company statement said today.

This will also mark the brand?s entry in the South Asia region.

After the launch in Delhi, UNIQLO plans to expand in the national capital region (NCR) before considering other areas.

"India will become the latest in a string of new markets for UNIQLO worldwide, following earlier announcements to launch in Sweden and the Netherlands in 2018," it said.

Following the establishment of a wholly-owned subsidiary in India this month, UNIQLO said it will begin recruiting local talent as it prepares to open its first store in the country.

UNIQLO has around 2,000 stores in 19 markets worldwide including Japan, Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, the UK, US, among others.

The company reported global sales of approximately 1.8619 trillion yen (USD 16.87 billion) for 2017 financial year ended August 31, 2017 . PTI SVK SVK ANU ANU