Japan's Suzuki in domestic recall of 2 mln vehicles

Tokyo, Apr 18 (AFP) Japanese small car manufacturer Suzuki announced Thursday it was recalling two million vehicles shipped domestically, citing improper inspections and a series of other faults including false fuel efficiency data.The recall affects vehicles running for four years or less that have not yet received a routine check-up.Last week, Suzuki admitted that an internal review had uncovered a host of problems at its factories, including faulty brake checks, falsified fuel-efficiency data, and uncertified staff carrying out final inspections.The recall is expected to cost the firm around 80 billion yen ($715 million) and also affects parts made by Suzuki for vehicles produced for Nissan, Mazda and Mitsubishi.Transport minister Keiichi Ishii has said the company needs some "serious soul-searching" over the scandal.The problem "raises doubts about the firm's regards for compliance and it is extremely regrettable," Ishii told reporters on Tuesday.