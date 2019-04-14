Jasakur Meena BJP candidate from Dausa

Jaipur, Apr 14 (PTI) Former MP Jaskaur Meena has been declared as BJP candidate from Dausa Lok Sabha constituency of Rajasthan.The party finally announced her name in its list of candidates on Sunday after days of confusion and resistance from party leader Kirori Meena.Kirori Meena was demanding ticket for his wife Golma Devi and his supporters held protests in the constituency a couple of days back.There was speculation over the name of Jaskaur Meena and the party's state unit had congratulated her on Twitter even before the formal announcement of ticket on Thursday.However, the tweet was soon removed and it was clarified that there was no decision over the candidate for the Dausa seat.Dausa is among 12 constituencies which will go to poll on May 6. PTI SDA DVDV