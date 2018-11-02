Jason Kothari steps down as Infibeam Avenues President

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Infibeam Avenues President Jason Kothari has stepped down from his position "due to personal reasons", the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday."...we wish to inform you that Jason Kothari who is serving the company as a president has informed the company that he is required to spend more time abroad due to personal reasons," Infibeam Avenues said in the BSE filing.It added that Kothari will continue to be associated with the company in the capacity of a senior advisor. The filing, however, did not divulge any details of the transition plan. In June this year, the Ahmedabad-based firm had named Kothari, a former Snapdeal executive, as its president. Kothari's role at Infibeam entailed leading strategy, corporate development, international operations and investor relations. A statement issued by Infibeam at that time had said that he will help drive the company's next phase of growth with the leadership team. The June statement had also quoted Infibeam Managing Director Vishal Mehta as saying, "At Infibeam, we will leverage his valuable experience to help realise our global plan and drive the next era in the company's evolution." Kothari had previously served as the chief strategy and investment officer at Snapdeal. PTI MBI SHW ABMABM