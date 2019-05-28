Jason Momoa remembers broke days while shooting for 'Game of Thrones'

Los Angeles, May 28 (PTI) Actor Jason Momoa, who played Khal Drogo in the first season of "Game of Thrones", says he and his friend drove around Ireland during a break while shooting the fantasy drama as they were too broke to fly home.Momoa, 39, shared an Instagram image from his time on the show."So homesick. Looking through my phone I found this," he coptioned the picture. "It was an amazing simple moment with my best friend (Brian Andrew Mendoza). While filming GOT we had a lil break We were to (sic) broke to fly home so we rented a panel van aka UHAUL in Belfast and drove around beautiful amazing IRELAND searching for the greatest pint of Guinness. Turns out its perfect everywhere. So many wonderful people and stories I treasure those times It was the simplest moments I remember the most," the actor wrote.I still miss my family. Been a long road and I feel like Im just getting started," he added."Game of Thrones" recently ended after eight seasons. PTI BK BKBK