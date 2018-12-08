Jason Momoa says he hasn't worked out in a year

Los Angeles, Dec 8 (PTI) "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa has claimed he has not been working out since past one year. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor's co-star from the DC movie, Amber Heard, said that he "loves working out".Momoa replied saying, "absolutely f*****g not I love rock climbing, but I do not love working out. I haven't worked out in at least a year and it's been awesome."The 39-year-old actor said he worked out during the filming of "Aquaman", going to gym sessions with his co-star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (who plays Black Manta), so that he does not get injured during the filming of intense fights and other action scenes."Aquaman" opens in theatres December 21. PTI SHDSHD
