Jassi Gill wraps shoot for 'Panga'

Mumbai, Jul 12 (PTI) Jassi Gill has concluded shooting for Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's next "Panga", the actor announced on Friday.The singer-actor, who made his Bollywood debut last year with "Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi" is sharing the screen space with likes of Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta and others in the sports drama."Today is the last day when Ashwiny ma'am had to tolerate me. Thank you so much ma'am. Had a great time working with you and I am going to miss everyone," Gill said in a statement.Tiwari shared a photo of her with the actor on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "Our sunshine wrapped #panga today. The rays of his beautiful energy on set and off set will continue for long. Thank you for being the 'Spreading Joy' human on set."Jassie Gill you are a bright hope in reel and real sense. Thank-you for being a part of Panga and owning your character straight from the heart," she said."Panga" revolves around a family that laughs, cries and dreams together. It will release in January next year. PTI RB SHDSHD