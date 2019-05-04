Javadekar accuses Cong of patronising corruption during UPA regime

Jaipur, May 4 (PTI) Union minister Prakash Javadekar Saturday accused the Congress of damaging constitutional institutions and patronising corruption during the UPA regime. He claimed that it was Congress' character to give threats of impeachment to Supreme Court judges. "The Congress-led UPA government gave 2G scam, CWG scam to the country. The party is known for corruption in every deal and for taking commission in different forms," the minister alleged. "The Congress has now come up with a claim that surgical strikes were carried out in its rule also but Union minister and former army chief V K Singh, in whose tenure the strikes were claimed to have happened, has also said that he is not aware of any such action during his tenure," he said. He also alleged that then prime minister Manmohan Singh did not give permission for surgical strike after the Mumbai terror attacks in 2008 but Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave his assent to the Indian Air Force after the Pulwama attack. Javadekar, who is BJP's poll-incharge in Rajasthan, said security of the nation was the main issue in the election and people have expressed their faith in the leadership of Modi. He exuded confidence that the BJP would win more than 300 seats in the ongoing polls. "We will win more than 300 seats in the country and will maintain the record of 2014 Lok Sabha polls of winning all the 25 seats in Rajasthan," he said. Javadekar said the BJP has done intense campaigning in the state where top leaders of the party, including Modi, party president Amit Shah, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje, addressed public rallies and conducted roadshows. PTI SDA SNESNE