Javadekar apprises Prez about Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary celebration plans

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday presented a book on Mahatma Gandhi to President Ram Nath Kovind and apprised him about his ministry's plans for celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation.On the anniversary of Quit India Movement, the minister presented to the president 'Mahatma Gandhi: Chitramaya Jeevan Gatha', which narrates the pictorial story of the life and times of Gandhi through 550 photographs, an official statement said.The book has been brought out by the Publications Division of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.Javadekar also apprised the president about the efforts of the I&B Ministry towards celebrating the Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary.He also apprised the president about the publication of collected works of Mahatma Gandhi, which is available in e-version as well. PTI ASK ASK ABHABH