Javed Akhtar could have called us: 'PM Narendra Modi' producer Sandip Ssingh on credit row

Mumbai, Mar 24 (PTI) Producer Sandip Ssingh, whose latest film "PM Narendra Modi" is embroiled in a controversy after Javed Akhtar expressed shock over getting a credit for a song in the biopic, says the noted lyricist could have shared his grievance personally. The 74-year-old writer's name was mentioned in the credits of the film's trailer alongside lyricists Prasoon Joshi, Sameer, Abhendra Kumar Upadhyay, Sardaraa, Parry G and Lavraj."Javed sahab is a senior writer in our country. We have grown up listening to his songs. We have used one of his old songs 'Ishwar Allah' from '1947:Earth' and gave him credit. T-series is our music partner."I did not get any call from him and so I also did not call him. He spoke about it on Twitter, so even I replied there. But he could have called us," Ssingh told PTI. Apart from Akhtar, another veteran lyricist, Sameer, had said that he was surprised to find his name in the credits. In his response, Ssingh said on Saturday that they gave a credit to Sameer because they had incorporated his song "Suno gaur se duniya walon" from the film "Dus". The trailer of the Omung Kumar-directed film, featuring Vivek Oberoi in the lead, released on Wednesday. When asked about the response to the trailer, Ssingh said, "We can't always have everyone like our work. We welcome all the criticism and we will learn from it."The film, which also features Boman Irani, Manoj Joshi, Zarina Wahab and Prashant Narayanan, releases on April 5.