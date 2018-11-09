Jawahar Lal Sarin honoured with France's highest civilian honour

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Jawahar Lal Sarin, president of the Alliance franaise de Delhi's governing body, was on Friday presented with the Chevalier de la Lgion d'Honneur , France's highest civilian honour.The award was presented to Sarin by Ambassador of France Alexandre Ziegler in recognition of his outstanding contribution to enhancing Indo-French cultural cooperation and promoting the French language.Sarin studied French for five years at the Punjab University, Chandigarh, and later at the Sorbonne University, Paris.The Legion d'Honneur(Legion of Honour), instituted in 1802 by Napoleon Bonaparte, is the highest civilian award given by the French Republic for outstanding service to France, regardless of the nationality of the recipient. PTI GJS ANBANB