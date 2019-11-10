Jawan commits suicide at SSB camp in UP's Maharajganj

Maharajganj (UP), Nov 10 (PTI) A soldier of the 66th Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal has allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his gun at the Hardidali camp in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district, police said on Sunday.The incident happened on Saturday night and the victim was identified as Basher Ahmad (32), a resident of Jammu and Kashmir, they said.The reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained, the police said, adding that an investigation was underway. PTI CORR ABN HDA IJT