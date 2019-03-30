Jawan injured in grenade attack in Pulwama

Srinagar, Mar 30 (PTI) A security force personnel was injured in a grenade attack by militants in Pulwama town in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said here. The militants threw a grenade at security force personnel posted on law and order duty in Pulwama town this afternoon, a police official said. He said a jawan suffered minor injuries due to the grenade blast. The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched for the militants. PTI MIJ SMNSMN