Jaya Prada booked for alleged objectionable comments against Azam Khan

Lucknow, Apr 22 (PTI) BJP candidate Jaya Prada has been booked for making alleged objectionable comments against SP rival Azam Khan, officials said Monday.A non-cognizable report has been filed against the actor-turned-politician, Rampur city magistrate Sarvesh Kumar Gupta said.Jaya Prada had purportedly said at a public meeting in Rampur recently, "Considering the comments Azam Khan makes against me, Mayawati you must think 'unki x-ray jaisi aankhen aapke upar bhi kahaan kahaan daal kar dekhengi (his x-ray like eyes will also stare at you)." PTI NAV SMI AAR