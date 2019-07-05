Jaya Prada challenges SP leader Azam Khan's election from Rampur

Allahabad, Jul 5 (PTI) BJP leader Jaya Prada Friday filed a petition before the Allahabad High Court, challenging the election of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan from the Rampur parliamentary constituency. Jaya Prada alleged in the petition that at the time of his election, Azam Khan held the post of the Chancellor of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, which was an office of profit. She also alleged that Azam Khan made religious appeals to get votes. The petition was presented in the registry of the court and will be placed before the chief justice for the nomination of the bench to hear the case. At the time of the filing of the petition, Jaya Prada, along with former SP leader Amar Singh, was present before the registry of the court. Earlier, the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court had dismissed Jaya Prada's petition, saying Rampur fell under the jurisdiction of the Allahabad High Court. PTI CORR RDKRDK