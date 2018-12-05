Jaya remembered on second death anniversary

Chennai, Dec 5 (PTI) Late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa was remembered on her second death anniversary Wednesday with top AIADMK leaders O Pannnerselvam and K Palaniswami leading the party men in paying tributes to her. Clad in black shirts, Panneerselvam and Palaniswami led a silent march from Anna Salai to Marina beach, where the former AIADMK supremo was laid to rest. Senior cabinet ministers, MPs and MLAs besides scores of party supporters most of whom were clad in black joined Panneerselvam and Palaniswami. Palaniswami is the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu while Pannerselvam is his Deputy. After 75 days of hospitalisation, Jayalalithaa died of cardiac arrest on December 5, 2016. PTI SA ROH SNESNESNE