Jayant Agro Q4 net profit up 51 pc at Rs 13.32 cr

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Castor oil maker Jayant Agro-Organics Tuesday reported a 50.84 per cent jump in standalone profit at Rs 13.32 crore for the quarter ended March 2019. Net profit stood at Rs 8.83 crore in the same quarter previous year, the company said in a statement. Net income for the January-March quarter increased to Rs 221.64 crore from Rs 203.07 crore in the year-ago period. Commenting on the performance, Jayant Agro Group Chairman and whole-time Director Abhay Udeshi said the company has maintained a growth momentum despite the challenging market condition last year. "The company remains positive for the next year as well. We are optimistic about specialty chemical demand growth in international markets," he added. Shares of the company Tuesday fell 2.83 per cent to settle at Rs 197.30 apiece on the BSE.