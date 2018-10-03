JB Chemicals buyback offer to open on Oct 10

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Wednesday said its buyback offer worth up to Rs 130 crore for over 33.33 lakh shares will open on October 10.The company has offered to buy back shares at a price of Rs 390 per share, JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals said in a filing to BSE."The buyback offer will open on October 10, 2018 and will close on October 24," it added.The buyback of the shares is worth up to Rs 130 crore excluding costs such as fees, brokerage, securities transaction tax, goods and services tax, stamp duty etc, it said.Shares of JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals today closed at Rs 299.10 per scrip on BSE, up 2.41 per cent from its previous close. PTI AKT ANU