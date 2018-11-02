scorecardresearch
JB Chemicals Q2 net profit dips marginally to Rs 51.44 cr

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Drug firm JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Friday reported a marginal dip in net profit to Rs 51.44 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 51.72 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals said in a filing to the BSE. Company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 404.27 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 347.31 crore for the same period a year ago. Shares of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals were trading at Rs 308.00 in the afternoon trade on the BSE, down 2.05 per cent from its previous close. PTI AKT SHW MRMR

