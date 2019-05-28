JBM Auto Q4 PAT rises 3 pc to Rs 24 cr

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Auto components major JBM Auto Tuesday posted a 3.42 per cent increase in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 24.46 crore for the fourth quarter of 2018-19. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 23.65 crore for the corresponding period of 2017-18. Net sales during the March quarter rose to Rs 482.50 crore, compared with Rs 447.45 crore in the year-ago period, JBM Auto said in a statement. For the entire 2018-19, the company posted a PAT of Rs 90.50 crore as compared with Rs 81.16 crore in the previous year. Net sales for the past financial year rose to Rs 1,786.43 crore, as compared with Rs 1,632.88 crore in 2017-18. Shares of the company closed at Rs 267 per scrip on the BSE, up 4.26 per cent. PTI AKT RUJ HRS