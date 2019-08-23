JBT scam: HC seeks Delhi govt's reply on Chautala's plea seeking parole extension

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Friday sought response of the Delhi government on a plea by INLD Chief O P Chautala, serving 10-year jail term in teachers' recruitment scam, who has sought extension of parole by four weeks to observe the last rite rituals following his wife's death.Chautala was granted parole by the Delhi government on August 12 following his wife's death the previous day in a hospital in Gurgaon. His parole is expiring on August 27.Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar asked the Delhi government to respond to the plea and listed the matter for further hearing on August 26.Chautala's counsel said his presence was required at his house to observe 40-day post cremation rites.The petition, filed through advocate Amit Sahni, said that as the marriage of Chautala's grandson is expected to be solemnised by the end of this year, the customary rites and ceremonies are required to be followed for 40 days.Chautala's presence is essential for rendering prayers to his departed wife, it said.He was earlier parole in July to attend the engagement ceremony of his grandson.Chautala, his son Ajay and three others are serving 10-year jail term each in the case.The Supreme Court in August 2015 had dismissed Chautalas' appeals against the high court's verdict upholding their conviction and the jail term awarded by a trial court in the Junior Basic Trained (JBT) teachers recruitment scam case.The high court had on March 5, 2015 upheld the 10-year jail terms awarded to the two Chautalas and three others, saying that "overwhelming evidence showed spine-chilling state of affairs in the country".The father-son duo and 53 others, including two IAS officers, were among 55 persons convicted on January 16, 2013 by the trial court for illegally recruiting 3,206 JBT teachers in Haryana in 2000. PTI SKV HMP SA