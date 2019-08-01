JCBL Launches Destiny, the Super-luxury Travel Coach at Prawaas 2019

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Offers unification of unparalleled comfort and luxury with elegant interiors, ergonomically designed seats, fuel-efficiency, and safety Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)JCBL Limited, a name synonymous to building world-class mobility solutions, has recently launched its latest product Destiny, a super-luxury travel coach at Prawaas 2019, Navi Mumbai. Distinguished ministers and dignitaries attended the second edition of the India International Bus & Car Travel Show, some of whom were - Nitin Gadkari - Minister for Road Transport & Highways of India and Shipping Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Government of India, A K Saseendran - Transport Minister of the 14th Kerala Legislative Assembly, Aditya Thackeray - President of Shiv Sena youth wing Yuva Sena and Arvind Ganpat Sawant - Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise. All the eminent attendees appreciated the latest luxury coach that is all set to create a new benchmark in the premium travel segment and assures to provide a superior experience, which will make every journey into a memorable excursion. Destiny is a formulation of the state-of-the-art engineering that intelligently combines driving performance with unmatched luxury and comfort. Some significant features that make this super luxury bus a pride for its owner include high-quality exteriors with a seamless blend of elegant interiors. The coach also has ergonomically designed seats that provide greater comfort and relaxation with the push button for incline and decline. It has 18 reclining berths and 9 business class executive seats, all of which provides a personalized experience and comfort. Every berth cabin is furnished with blinds for privacy and offers a personal space. Moreover, all seats are geared with a USB port to charge electronic gadgets and a 19" LED Screen with top-quality headphones for personalised entertainment. Seats are also equipped with a customized sliding table which can be used for working on the laptop or having meals.Features of DestinyReclining berthCurtains on every berth for privacy19" LED Screens with headphones on every seat and berthUSB charging sockets with every seat and berthSide rear view mirrorCall bell with indicationShoes rack3 CCTV cameras + DVR + Reverse parking camera with screen9.5 m3 luggage capacityHigh quality paint with 3 years warranty Destiny is designed to travel between cities in comfort and luxury. With ideal blend of personalized utility features, style and technology, its sure to become the numero uno choice for intercity travel. This highly luxurious intercity coach makes even the longest journeys pleasurable and a traveler to fall in love with roads again. Mr. Rajinder Aggarwal, CMD, JCBL Group, commented, Destiny, the latest premium product from the JCBL Ltd. is for individuals for whom travel is about smooth and comfortable journeys and not a mode of going from one point to another. This most advanced offering of the company is an ultimate amalgamation of luxury and convenience, for every individual passenger on it. The other highlighting attributes of this super-luxury travel coach include fuel efficiency and reduced operational cost. Its BS-IV engine guarantees more power, fuel efficiency and a healthy environment. Also, since inception, safety has been a priority for the company; thus, this high-end model has gone through various tests to ensure a satisfactory journey. Apart from that, for passenger safety, the bus comes installed with 3 CCTV cameras. To render an easy and smooth ride, it has a 9.5 m3 luggage capacity and adequate legroom. Being in the space of manufacturing luxury buses for three decades, Destiny is designed and manufactured after extensive research and post numerous customer insights that indicated a need for such a vehicle, added Mr. Aggarwal. Another mentionable feature includes a spacious cabin with a separate door to enter for the driver. This provides the man behind the wheel to ride with full comfort, alertness and focus. The makers have also fitted an in-cabin cold and hot case for easy availability of travel-snacking munchies and food. About JCBLJCBL Limited, one of the renowned and committed coachbuilders in North India was formed in 1989, with a mission to design and manufacture high-quality buses and load carriers that are innovative in style and engineering whilst maintaining highest standards of reliability. With our well-known presence in the transport industry for over 30 years, we are committed to satisfying the needs of the customer market both locally and internationally. Image: Destiny - Super-luxury travel coach by JCBL Group PWRPWR