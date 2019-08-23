JCCI demands camp offices of govt departments in Jammu

Jammu, Aug 23 (PTI) The Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) on Friday asked Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik to set up camp offices of various government departments here as people are facing hardships due to the prevailing law and order situation in the valley. JCCI President Rakesh Gupta made the demand in a letter to Malik, a spokesman of the industry body said. "In the wake of prevailing law and order situation and restrictions in Srinagar, not only the business community but the people at large in Jammu are facing hardships because of accessibility problem and collapse of communication with the Civil Secretariat (the seat of Jammu and Kashmir government) in Srinagar," the spokesman said quoting JCCI letter. He said the letter requested the Governor to pass on necessary directions to establish camp offices of major departments like Drug and Food Control, Industries and Revenue Department in Jammu and direct heads of these departments to camp in Jammu for a few days every week so that the files could move. "In the absence of camp office, we fear that many business houses, which are already struggling to survive given the alarming economic situation prevailing in the state, would collapse," the spokesman said. PTI TAS RVK