JCCI submits memorandum of demands to CM Mehbooba Mufti

Jammu, Feb 3 (PTI) Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) today submitted a memorandum to state Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, seeking among other things the facility of micro-finance for women and a special dedicated desk at the Entrepreneurship Development Institute (EDI) to guide aspiring women entrepreneurs.

It also requested the chief minister to start for female students and women entrepreneurs intra-region interactive sessions and appointment of women councillors in all government schools and colleges to advise upon issues relating to career and conflict so that the women attain work life balance, a spokesman of the JCCI said.

He said the memorandum was submitted by president JCCI Jammu Rakesh Gupta to Mehbooba who visited the chamber house at his request.

"Mehbooba became the first chief minister to visit the chamber house for interaction with womens group regarding providing more facilities towards women empowermentand creating more opportunitiesfor women entrepreneurship," the spokesman said.

He said the chief minister was accompanied by Speaker Legislative Assembly Kavinder Gupta, Finance Minister Haseeb A Drabu, Minister for Industries and Commerce Chander Parkash Ganga, Minister of State for Health and Medical Education Asiya Naqash and Commissioner Secretary Industries and Commerce Shailendra Kumar.

Gupta presented a memorandum to the chief minister, requesting her to start a Twitter handle specifically to deal with the grievances of women.

"We also request to start the facility of micro-finance for women wherein the self-help groups could utilise this micro-finance to start their own business. The state of Andhra Pradesh has successfully implemented this model already," he said.

He said the memorandum also requested for passing necessary instructions for a special dedicated desk at the Entrepreneurship Development Institute to guide the upcoming women entrepreneurs and launching of entrepreneur development programs in rural areas.

He said the JCCI also asked the chief minister to pass on necessary instructions for appointment of women councillors in all government schools and colleges who could advise on the issues related to career and conflict so that the women attain work life balance.

The memorandum also request Mehbooba to start for female students and women entrepreneurs intra region interactive sessions which "we feel shall really contribute towards bridging the gaps between the three regions of the state", he said.