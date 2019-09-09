JD(U) block president's son found dead at friend's residence

Patna/Nalanda, Sep 8 (PTI) A JD(U) block president's son was found dead at his friend's residence in the state capital, police said on Sunday, with his family alleging he was killed by his friends.Ayush Kumar, aka Saurav, 21, was the son of Vinod Mukhiya, who was elected unopposed for a second term as Rahui block president of JD(U) on Saturday in Nalanda district, said Patrakar Nagar police station SHO Manoj Kumar.Ayush Kumar, a resident of Nijaay village in Nalanda district, had been preparing for competitive examinations in Patna, sources said.His body was found from his friend's residence in Chitragupta Nagar area this morning. Two of his friends have been detained for questioning, the SHO said.Primary facie, it appears to be a case of suicide, he added.When pointed out that the deceased's family has alleged Ayush Kumar was shot dead by his friends, the SHO said police are investigating the case and everything will be clear once FSL report comes out. PTI CORR AR ABHABH