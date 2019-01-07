JD(U) seeks all-party support for quota bill

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led JD(U), a BJP ally, Monday welcomed the government's decision to give 10 per cent quota to the poor in the general category and said the move will bring economically backward sections of upper castes in the mainstream of development. In a statement, JD(U) spokesperson K C Tyagi said all political parties should support the constitutional amendment bill in the Parliament to help the socially and economically deprived sections of upper castes. He said the V P Singh-led government in 1990 had proposed 10 per cent quota for them, but it could not be implemented and added that the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar had set up an 'upper castes commission' in 2011 to evaluate their social and economic conditions. "All political parties should support this move of the central government," Tyagi said. PTI KR KR INDIND