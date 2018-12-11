Jean-Marc Vallee to direct 'Gorilla And The Bird' for HBO

Los Angeles, Dec 11 (PTI) Director Jean-Marc Vallee has found his next project at HBO.The 55-year-old filmmaker is set to tackle limited series "Gorilla And The Bird" at the studio, reported Variety. This will be the third HBO project to be directed Vallee, who earlier helmed "Big Little Lies" and "Sharp Objects" for the studio.The series is based on Zack McDermott's memoir "Gorilla and the Bird: A Memoir of Madness and a Mothers Love".The story centres on a US attorney and public defender with the Legal Aid Society of New York whose bipolar illness caused delusions and antisocial behaviour, leading to his eventual arrest and commitment to Bellevue Hospital. The memoir relates how the protagonist the Gorilla struggled to regain his sanity with the help of the unconditional love of his mother, the Bird.Bryan Sipe, who earlier worked with the director on 2015 drama "Demolition", has adapted the memoir. He will also executive produce and serve as showrunner on the series.Vallee and Nathan Ross will serve as executive producers for their Crazyrose company alongside Robin Schwartz, Marc Turtletaub and Peter Saraf for Big Beach. Channing Tatum, Reid Carolin, and Peter Kiernan will also executive produce through the actor's Free Association banner.Vallee is an executive producer of the upcoming second season of "Big Little Lies", which is being helmed by Andrea Arnold. The season two will premiere next year. PTI RB RBRB