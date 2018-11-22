Jeera futues down Rs 65 on profit-booking

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) Amid profit-booking by speculators and muted spot demand, jeera prices were down by Rs 65 to Rs 19,595 per quintal in futures trade Thursday. In futures trading at the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, jeera delivery in far-month January, fell Rs 65, or 0.73 per cent, to Rs 19,595 per quintal with an open interest of 936 lots. The spice to be delivered in December also fell by Rs 35, or 0.18 per cent, to trade at Rs 19,425 per quintal in 4,821 lots. Analysts said apart form profit-booking by speculators at current levels, fall in demand at the spot market, kept pressure on jeera prices at futures trade here. PTI SUN ADIADI