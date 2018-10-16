Jeera futures dip 0.75 per cent on profit-booking

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Jeera prices fell Rs 150 to Rs 19,980 per quintal in futures trade Tuesday after speculators trimmed positions to book profits at prevailing levels amid lower domestic and exports demand.Also, ample stocks position following higher suppliesfrom the producing regions, fuelled the downtrend.At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, jeera for delivery in November fell Rs 150, or 0.75 percent, to Rs 19,980 per quintal with an open interest of6,060 lots.Similarly, the spice for delivery in December fell Rs 120, or 0.59 per cent, to Rs 20,155 per quintal in 207 lots.Analysts said besides profit-booking by speculators atexisting levels, fall in demand at the spot market againstadequate stocks position kept pressure on jeera prices. PTI SUN SUN ANUANU