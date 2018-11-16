Jeera futures dip Rs 240 on profit booking

New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) Jeera prices fell by Rs 240 to Rs 19,730 per quintal in futures trade Friday amid offloading of bets by speculators to book profits. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, Jeera for December was trading lower by Rs 240, or 1.20 per cent to Rs 19,730 per quintal with an open interest of 5,616 lots. Likewise, the spice for delivery in current month fell by Rs 125, or 0.64 per cent, to Rs 19,400 per quintal in 18 lots. Analysts said besides profit-booking by speculators, muted demand at the physical market against adequate stocks position exerted pressure on the prices. PTI SUN SHWSHW