Jeera futures dip Rs 40 on profit-booking

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Jeera prices fell by Rs 40 to Rs 19,365 per quintal in futures trade Thursday after speculators booked profits at prevailing levels amid muted domestic and export demand. In futures trading at the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, jeera to be delivered December was trading lower by Rs 40, or 0.21 per cent, at Rs 19,365 per quintal with an open interest of 75 lots. Likewise, the spice for delivery in far-month March was lower by Rs 280, or 1.56 per cent, at Rs 17,7000 per quintal in 5,517 lots. Analysts said apart from profit-booking by speculators at current levels, fall in demand at the physical market against adequate stocks position, weighed on jeera prices at futures trade. PTI ADIADI