Jeera futures down on profit-booking

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Jeera prices were trading down by Rs 155 to Rs 16,240 per quintal in futures trade Tuesday amid profit-booking by speculators amid muted spot demand. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, jeera for delivery in April fell by Rs 155, or 0.95 per cent, to Rs 16,240 per quintal with an open interest of 162 lots. The spice to be delivered in May also declined by Rs 110, or 0.67 per cent, to trade at Rs 16,440 per quintal in 7,137 lots. Analysts said, apart from profit-booking by speculators at current levels, fall in demand at the spot market mainly exerted pressure on jeera prices here. PTI RUJ SHWSHW