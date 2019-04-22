Jeera futures down on profit-booking

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Jeera prices were trading down by Rs 80 to Rs 16,760 per quintal in futures trade Monday amid profit-booking by speculators on muted spot demand. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, jeera for delivery in May fell by Rs 80, or 0.48 per cent, to Rs 16,760 per quintal with an open interest of 6,654 lots. The spice to be delivered in June also declined by Rs 65, or 0.38 per cent, to trade at Rs 16,950 per quintal in 1,062 lots. Analysts said, apart from profit-booking by speculators at current levels fall in demand at the spot market mainly exerted pressure on jeera prices. PTI RUJ SHWSHW