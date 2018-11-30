Jeera futures edges 0.19% higher on uptick in demand

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Jeera prices edged 0.19 per cent higher to Rs 18,840 per quintal in futures trade Friday as speculators expanded their holdings, driven by pick-up in demand from stockists and overseas enquiries. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, jeera for delivery in December rose by Rs 35, or 0.19 per cent, to Rs 18,840 per quintal with an open interest of 567 lots. Likewise, the contract for delivery in far-month March was up by Rs 50, or 0.28 per cent, to Rs 17,750 per quintal with an open interest of 4,911 lots. Traders said speculative positions built up by participants amid rising demand at the domestic spot markets mainly influenced jeera prices in futures trade here. PTI RUJ ADI ANSANS