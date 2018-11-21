Jeera futures edges up 0.83% on uptick in demand

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Jeera prices went up by 0.83 per cent to Rs 18,745 per quintal in futures trade Wednesday as speculators expanded their holdings, driven by pick-up in demand from stockists and overseas enquiries. In futures trading at the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, jeera for delivery in far-month March next year contract rose by Rs 155, or 0.83 per cent, to Rs 18,745 per quintal with an open interest of 567 lots. Likewise, the contract for delivery in December was up by Rs 25, or 0.13 per cent, to Rs 19,785 per quintal with an open interest of 4,911 lots. Traders said speculative positions built up by participants amid rising demand at the domestic spot markets mainly influenced jeera prices at futures trade here. PTI SUN ADIADI