Jeera futures extend fall on muted demand

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) Jeera prices fell by Rs 140 to Rs 15,960 per quintal in futures trade today, extending its fall for the second day, as speculators engaged in trimming positions to book profits at prevailing levels amid lower domestic and exports demand.

Besides, higher arrivals also weighed on the jeera rates at future market.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, jeera for delivery in June fell by Rs 140, or 0.86 per cent, to trade at Rs 15,960 per quintal with an open interest of 5,427 lots.

Similarly, the spice for delivery this month moved down by Rs 90, or 0.55 per cent, to trade at Rs 16,300 per quintal in 1,380 lots.

Analysts said besides profit-booking by speculators at existing levels, fall in demand at spot market against adequate stocks position, kept pressure on jeera prices at futures trade. PTI DPL SUN ANU ANU