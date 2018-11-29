Jeera futures fall 0.85% on profit-booking

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Jeera prices fell 0.85 per cent to Rs 19,210 per quintal in futures trade Thursday as speculators trimmed positions to book profits at prevailing levels amid lower domestic and exports demand at the spot market. Furthermore, ample stocks position following higher supplies from the producing belts, too, fuelled the downtrend. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, jeera for delivery in the December fell Rs 165, or 0.85 per cent, to trade at Rs 19,210 per quintal, with an open interest of 3,678 lots. Similarly, the spice for delivery in far-month January moved down by Rs 155, or 0.79 per cent, at Rs 19,470 per quintal in 1,737 lots. Analysts said besides profit-booking by speculators at existing levels, fall in demand at the spot market against adequate stocks position, kept pressure on jeera futures. PTI DPL KPS ADIADI