Jeera futures fall 1.37% on profit-booking

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Jeera prices fell 1.37 per cent to Rs 16,500 per quintal in futures trade today as speculators trimmed positions to book profits at prevailing levels amid lower domestic and exports demand at the spot market.

Furthermore, ample stocks position following higher supplies from the producing belts too fuelled the downtrend.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, jeera for delivery in March contract fell Rs 230, or 1.37 per cent, to trade at Rs 16,500 per quintal, with an open interest of 10,548 lots.

Similarly, the spice for delivery in April contract moved down by Rs 190, or 1.12 per cent, at Rs 16,840 per quintal in 1,932 lots.

Analysts said besides profit-booking by speculators at existing levels, fall in demand at the spot market against adequate stocks position, kept pressure on jeera futures. PTI DP SUN DPL ANS BAL