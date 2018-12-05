Jeera futures fall Rs 140 on muted demand

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Jeera prices slide Rs 140 to Rs 18,865 per quintal in futures trade Wednesday amid profit-booking by speculators and muted spot demand. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, jeera delivery for January, next year, fell by Rs 140, or 0.74 per cent, to Rs 18,865 per quintal with an open interest of 2,574 lots. The spice to be delivered in far-month March also fell by Rs 280, or 1.55 per cent, to trade at Rs 17,790 per quintal in 723 lots. Analysts said apart form profit-booking by speculators at current levels, fall in demand at the spot market exerted pressure on jeera prices at futures trade here. PTI ADI SHWSHW