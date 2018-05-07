Jeera futures gain 0.77% on pick up in demand

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Jeera prices rose by 0.77 per cent to Rs 15,675 per quintal in futures trade today as speculators created fresh positions, driven by pick up in demand from stockists and overseas enquiries.

Besides, tight stock position following restricted arrivals from the growing regions fuelled the uptrend.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, jeera for delivery in June contract rose by Rs 120, or 0.77 per cent, to Rs 15,675 per quintal, with an open interest of 4,389 lots.

Likewise, contract for this month delivery increased by Rs 90, or 0.57 per cent, to Rs 15,735 per quintal, while the open interest of contract stood at 4,185 lots.

Traders said speculative positions built up by participants amid rising domestic as well as export demand led to the rise in jeera prices. PTI DPL KPS ABM ABM