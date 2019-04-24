Jeera futures gain on pick up in demand

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Jeera prices rose 0.15 per cent to Rs 17,240 per quintal in futures trade Wednesday as speculators created fresh positions, driven by pick up in demand from stockists and overseas enquiries. Besides, tight stock position following restricted arrivals from growing regions fuelled the uptrend. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, jeera contract for delivery in June rose by Rs 25, or 0.15 per cent, to Rs 17,240 per quintal with an open interest of 1,308 lots. Likewise, jeera for May delivery increased by Rs 15, or 0.09 per cent, to Rs 17,095 per quintal with an open interest of 6,612 lots. Speculative positions built up by participants, amid rising domestic as well as export demand, led to the rise in jeera prices, traders said. PTI SHW RVKRVK