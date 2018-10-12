scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Jeera futures recover 1.64 pc on rise in demand

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Jeera prices recovered by 1.64 per cent to Rs 19,805 per quintal in futures trade Friday as speculators created fresh positions, driven by pick-up in demand from stockists and overseas enquiries. Tight stocks position following restricted arrivals from the growing regions fuelled the uptrend. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, jeera for delivery in November rose by Rs 320, or 1.64 per cent, to Rs 19,805 per quintal with an open interest of 5,952 lots. Traders said speculative positions built up by participants amid rising domestic as well as export demand led to the rise in jeera futures. PTI SUN SUN ANSANS

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Payoff Time for ITC

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos