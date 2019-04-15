Jeera futures rise on strong demand

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Jeera prices increased by Rs 60 to Rs 16,540 per quintal in futures trade Monday as participants raised bets, tracking a firm trend at the spot market on rising domestic as well as exports demand. Further, tight stocks position following restricted arrivals from the growing regions, fuelled the uptrend. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, jeera for delivery in May rose by Rs 60, or 0.36 per cent, to Rs 16,540 per quintal with an open interest of 7,080 lots. Analysts said raising of bets by participants, amid increased buying by retailers and stockists at the spot market, led to the rise in jeera prices. PTI SHW RVKRVK