Jeera futures up 0.41% on rising domestic demand

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Jeera prices increased by Rs 75, or 0.41 per cent, to Rs 18,445 per quintal in futures trade Monday on higher bets, tracking a firm trend at the spot market in the wake of rising domestic demand. Further, tight stocks following restricted arrivals from the growing regions fuelled the uptrend. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, jeera for delivery in January rose Rs 75, or 0.41 per cent, to Rs 18,445 per quintal with an opening interest of 3,615 lots. On similar lines, the rate for March was trading higher at Rs 17,570, up by 0.34 per cent, or Rs 60 per quintal with an opening interest of 864 lots. Analysts said the rise in jeera prices was supported by increased buying by retailers and stockists at the spot market amid restricted supplies from producing regions.