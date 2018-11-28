Jeera futures up 0.59 pc on rise in demand

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Jeera prices rose by 0.59 per cent to Rs 19,490 per quintal in futures trade Wednesday as speculators created fresh positions, driven by pick-up in demand from stockists and overseas enquiries. Tight stocks position, following restricted arrivals from the growing regions also fuelled the uptrend. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, jeera for delivery in December rose by Rs 115, or 0.59 per cent higher, to Rs 19,490 per quintal, with an open interest of 570 lots. Likewise, the contract for January was trading higher by Rs 165, or 0.84 per cent up, at Rs 19,710 per quintal, the open interest of contract stood at 6,330 lots. Traders said speculative positions built up by participants amid rising domestic as well as export demand, mainly led to the rise in jeera prices at futures trade. PTI ADI DRR