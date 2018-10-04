Jeera futures up 0.87 pc on rising domestic demand

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Jeera prices increased by Rs 165,or 0.87 per cent, to Rs 19,150 per quintal in futures tradetoday on higher bets, tracking a firm trend at the spot marketin the wake of rising domestic demand. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, jeera for delivery in November rose Rs 165, or 0.87 percent, to Rs 19,150 per quintal with an open interest of 4,005lots. On similar lines, the contract for delivery this month was trading higher by Rs 150, or 0.80 per cent at Rs 18,990 per quintal with an open interest at 5,724 lots. Analysts said the rise in jeera prices in futures tradewas supported by increased buying by retailers and stockistsat the spot market amid restricted supplies from producingregions. PTI SUN SUN ADIADI